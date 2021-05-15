Iniubong Umoren Funeral: Photos From Burial Ceremony Of Job Seeker Who Was Murdered Naija Loaded - Sadness all over as Iniubong Umoren, the job seeker who was raped and killed in Awka Ibom has been laid to rest. 26-year-old Ini was killed after she was lured with a fake job opportunity by a man on social media.



News Credibility Score: 99%