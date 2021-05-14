Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out
Nigerian Tribune  - We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
'We can't raise 160m ransom' - Parents of abducted Greenfield students cry out
FG should help us pay ransom, say parents of Greenfield University students The Cable:
FG should help us pay ransom, say parents of Greenfield University students
Parents of abducted Greenfield University students plead for the rescue of their children AIT:
Parents of abducted Greenfield University students plead for the rescue of their children
We Can’t Raise N160m, Parents Of Abducted Greenfield Varsity Cry Out Independent:
We Can’t Raise N160m, Parents Of Abducted Greenfield Varsity Cry Out
Abductors of Greenfield Students insist on N100m as ransom – Parents TVC News:
Abductors of Greenfield Students insist on N100m as ransom – Parents
Abductors of Greenfield University students want N100m more PM News:
Abductors of Greenfield University students want N100m more
Parents Of Kidnapped Greenfield Varsity Students Beg FG To Pay N160m Ransom The Street Journal:
Parents Of Kidnapped Greenfield Varsity Students Beg FG To Pay N160m Ransom
Abductors of Greenfield Students Insist on N100m as Ransom – Parents NPO Reports:
Abductors of Greenfield Students Insist on N100m as Ransom – Parents
Greenfield Varsity: We The New Diplomat:
Greenfield Varsity: We've Paid Bandits N60M, But Insist On N160M To Free Students - Parents
‘We can’t raise 160m ransom’ – Parents of abducted Greenfield students cry out Infotrust News:
‘We can’t raise 160m ransom’ – Parents of abducted Greenfield students cry out


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info