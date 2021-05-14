Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability
News photo Tech Economy  - The CBN had also requested FirstBank unwind certain exposures and divest from its participation in a non-permissible company, also

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

S&P Global Ratings says the changes to FirstBank & FBNH Boards by the CBN ensures stability Bella Naija:
S&P Global Ratings says the changes to FirstBank & FBNH Boards by the CBN ensures stability
S&P: FBNH, firstBank Boards changes ensured stability The Eagle Online:
S&P: FBNH, firstBank Boards changes ensured stability
S&P: FBNH, FIRSTBANK BOARDS’ CHANGES ENSURED STABILITY City People Magazine:
S&P: FBNH, FIRSTBANK BOARDS’ CHANGES ENSURED STABILITY
FBNH, First Bank boards’ changes will ensure stability, says S&P Global Rating National Accord:
FBNH, First Bank boards’ changes will ensure stability, says S&P Global Rating
S&P: FBNH, First Bank Boards’ changes ensured stability Mega News:
S&P: FBNH, First Bank Boards’ changes ensured stability
FBNH, FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability Yes International! Magazine:
FBNH, FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability
S&P: FBNH, FirstBank Boards Changes Ensured Stability Benco News:
S&P: FBNH, FirstBank Boards Changes Ensured Stability
S&P: FBNH And FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability The Genius Media:
S&P: FBNH And FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability
S&P: FBNH, FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability The Boss Newspapers:
S&P: FBNH, FirstBank Boards’ Changes Ensured Stability


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 19 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info