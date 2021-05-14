Nigeria lets naira weaken in possible move to unify exchange rates

Nigeria lets naira weaken in possible move to unify exchange rates



Nigeria let the naira weaken to a record low against the dollar on the official market on Friday, according to traders, who said this could be a move by ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria lets naira weaken in possible move to unify exchange ratesNigeria let the naira weaken to a record low against the dollar on the official market on Friday, according to traders, who said this could be a move by ...



News Credibility Score: 99%