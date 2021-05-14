Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US
The Punch
- Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Point Blank News:
US worried over sentencing of citizens to death over blasphemy by Nigerian Govt.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria’s Continued Sentencing Of Citizens Over Blasphemy Worrisome - US
The News Guru:
Nigeria’s constant sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US
Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria’s continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US
DNL Legal and Style:
Nigeria’s Continued Sentencing of Citizens over Blasphemy Worrisome —US
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigeria’s continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome — US
More Picks
1
Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
2
INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
3
Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants -
The Will,
20 hours ago
4
Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video -
Okay Africa,
13 hours ago
5
3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
6
Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
7
We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out -
Nigerian Tribune,
13 hours ago
8
S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability -
Tech Economy,
13 hours ago
9
Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...