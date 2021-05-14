Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Restructure Nigeria before 2023 polls, Afenifere tells Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the idea of holding elections before restructuring the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Afenifere to Buhari: restructure Nigeria before 2023 poll The Nation:
Afenifere to Buhari: restructure Nigeria before 2023 poll
Afenifere to Buhari: Restructure Nigeria before 2023 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Afenifere to Buhari: Restructure Nigeria before 2023 – The Sun Nigeria
Restructure Nigeria before 2023 general election, Afenifere tells Buhari Point Blank News:
Restructure Nigeria before 2023 general election, Afenifere tells Buhari
Restructure Nigeria Before 2023 Polls, Afenifere Tells Buhari The Street Journal:
Restructure Nigeria Before 2023 Polls, Afenifere Tells Buhari
Restructure Nigeria Before 2023 Polls, Afenifere Tells Buhari | Investors King Investor King:
Restructure Nigeria Before 2023 Polls, Afenifere Tells Buhari | Investors King


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 20 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info