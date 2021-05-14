Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One electrocuted, another injured while tampering with wires in Kano
News photo Vanguard News  - One person died in Kano, while the second person, who was with him, was seriously injured when they were tampering with electric wires.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One electrocuted, other seriously injured in Kano Daily Post:
One electrocuted, other seriously injured in Kano
One Electrocuted, Another Injured While Tampering With Wires In Kano The Street Journal:
One Electrocuted, Another Injured While Tampering With Wires In Kano
1 man electrocuted in Kano, the other seriously injured News Diary Online:
1 man electrocuted in Kano, the other seriously injured
1 man electrocuted in Kano, the other seriously injured Prompt News:
1 man electrocuted in Kano, the other seriously injured
Man electrocuted in Kano, another seriously injured The Eagle Online:
Man electrocuted in Kano, another seriously injured


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 20 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info