Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Restructuring means allowing youths take over leadership of Nigeria – Yahaya Bello
News photo Daily Post  - The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said the best way to restructure the country is to allow Nigerian youths to take over the leadership of the country.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Yahaya Bello Channels Television:
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Yahaya Bello
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People take Control – Yahaya Bello Signal:
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People take Control – Yahaya Bello
Restructuring Means Allowing Youths Take Over Leadership Of Nigeria — Yahaya Bello The Info Stride:
Restructuring Means Allowing Youths Take Over Leadership Of Nigeria — Yahaya Bello
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Yahaya Bello Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Says Restructuring Means Allowing Youths Take Over Leadership Of Nigeria Kanyi Daily:
Yahaya Bello Says Restructuring Means Allowing Youths Take Over Leadership Of Nigeria
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Says Yahaya Bello Nigeria Breaking News:
Let Us Restructure, Allow Younger People Take Control – Says Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 NCC commiserates with Board Chairman Prof. Adeolu Akande whose 19-year-old daughter committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Rohr invites 31 Super Eagles players for friendly against Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring -Afenifere - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said that his administration had so far completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. - The Nation, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info