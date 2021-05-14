Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong warning that the second year of Covid-19 is set to be "far more deadly."

 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, (WHO) Direct

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Second year of pandemic to be The Punch:
Second year of pandemic to be 'far more deadly' - WHO chief
Coronavirus Pandemic To Be ‘Far More Deadly’ This Year, WHO Warns Channels Television:
Coronavirus Pandemic To Be ‘Far More Deadly’ This Year, WHO Warns
International News Second year of pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ – WHO chief The Street Journal:
International News Second year of pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ – WHO chief
Second year of pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ – WHO chief TV360 Nigeria:
Second year of pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ – WHO chief
COVID-19 set to be far more deadly this year: WHO PM News:
COVID-19 set to be far more deadly this year: WHO


   More Picks
1 Fulani People Ready For Breakup Of Nigeria, More Than Any Other Ethnic Nationality—Miyetti Allah - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 INEC Office in Enugu set ablaze as fire incidents persist – See shocking photos - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
3 Only 2 Nigerian Women Saved In Shipwreck That Killed 17 African Migrants - The Will, 20 hours ago
4 Olamide Will 'Rock' Your World with His New Single & Music Video - Okay Africa, 13 hours ago
5 3 killed as customs repel attempt to abduct officer - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Jack Bros Yellow In Niger State - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 We can’t raise N160m, parents of abducted Greenfield university students, staff cry out - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
8 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
9 Gov Obaseki to swear-in Justice Acha, as Edo Chief Judge, Edigin retires - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Motor boy escapes death as truck plunges into river - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info