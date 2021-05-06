Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ex-FMBN boss declared wanted for $65m fraud no longer Buhari's in-law –Presidency
The Punch
- Ex-FMBN boss declared wanted for $65m fraud no longer Buhari's in-law –Presidency
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
No Buhari’s son-in-law is declared wanted by ICPC ― Presidency
Independent:
President Buhari’s Son-In-Law Declared Wanted By ICPC For $65m Fraud
The Street Journal:
No Buhari’s Son-In-Law Is Declared Wanted By ICPC ― Presidency
The Eagle Online:
Presidency speaks on Buhari’s ‘son-in-law’ declared wanted by ICPC for $65m fraud
Nigerian Eye:
ICPC wanted man no longer Buhari’s son-in-law — Presidency ------------- The Presidency last night debunked a story making the rounds that the Independent Corrupt Practices ICPC declared a son-in-law to the President wanted over contract scam.
Mojidelano:
Alleged $65 Million Fraud: Man Declared Wanted By ICPC No Longer Buhari’s In-Law – Presidency
The New Diplomat:
$65M Fraud: Presidency Disowns Buhari’s Purported Son-in-law
Online Nigeria:
Buhari disowns son-in-law wanted for $65m fraud
Nigeria Breaking News:
Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law – Presidency
More Picks
1
NCC commiserates with Board Chairman Prof. Adeolu Akande whose 19-year-old daughter committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Rohr invites 31 Super Eagles players for friendly against Cameroon [Full list] -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability -
Tech Economy,
23 hours ago
4
Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
“22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 -
Online Nigeria,
11 hours ago
6
Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring -Afenifere -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
10
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said that his administration had so far completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
