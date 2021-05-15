Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 49 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,661.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Enugu tops as Nigeria records 49 new cases Premium Times:
COVID-19: Enugu tops as Nigeria records 49 new cases
COVID-19: NCDC reports 53 new infections The Herald:
COVID-19: NCDC reports 53 new infections
49 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
49 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria
NCDC Reports 53 New Infections Information Nigeria:
NCDC Reports 53 New Infections
NCDC reports 53 new COVID-19 infections Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC reports 53 new COVID-19 infections
COVID-19: NCDC Reports 53 New Infections The Nigeria Lawyer:
COVID-19: NCDC Reports 53 New Infections
NCDC records 49 new Covid-19 infections, 165,661 total cases National Accord:
NCDC records 49 new Covid-19 infections, 165,661 total cases
COVID-19: Nigeria’s total now 165,661 with five States reporting new cases The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Nigeria’s total now 165,661 with five States reporting new cases
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 53 New Cases, Total Now 165,612 NPO Reports:
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 53 New Cases, Total Now 165,612
“22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 Kanyi Daily:
“22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661
Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (13 May 2021) MetroStar Nigeria:
Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (13 May 2021)


   More Picks
1 NCC commiserates with Board Chairman Prof. Adeolu Akande whose 19-year-old daughter committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Rohr invites 31 Super Eagles players for friendly against Cameroon [Full list] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 S&P ratings indicate FBNH, FirstBank board’s changes ensured stability - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 Covid-19 pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO chief sends out strong warning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Nigeria will continue to suffer without restructuring -Afenifere - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's continued sentencing of citizens over blasphemy worrisome —US - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said that his administration had so far completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. - The Nation, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info