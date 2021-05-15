Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho talks tough ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea
News photo Legit  - Kelechi Iheanacho is eyeing the FA Cup glory as Leicester City and Chelsea battle for the silverware at Wembley Stadium. The forward has four goals so far.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 "My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Banks place limits on domiciliary accounts transfers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
