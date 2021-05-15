Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Footballer, David Luiz to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after agreement with the club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Experienced defender, David Luiz has agreed to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.


An amicable meeting between Luiz and the club's management took place on Friday, May 14, where it wa

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Luiz To Leave Arsenal End Of Season After Just Two Seasons Complete Sports:
Luiz To Leave Arsenal End Of Season After Just Two Seasons
EPL: David Luiz takes final decision on Arsenal future Daily Post:
EPL: David Luiz takes final decision on Arsenal future
David Luiz ‘To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season’ Independent:
David Luiz ‘To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season’
David Luiz to leave Arsenal at end of season The News Guru:
David Luiz to leave Arsenal at end of season
David Luiz To Leave Arsenal Rejecting Final Offer Just Two Years After Joining From Chelsea KOKO TV Nigeria:
David Luiz To Leave Arsenal Rejecting Final Offer Just Two Years After Joining From Chelsea


   More Picks
1 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 "My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Banks place limits on domiciliary accounts transfers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info