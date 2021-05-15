Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


70-year-old suspected ritualist arrested in Ondo, escapes being lynched
Vanguard News  - A 70-year-old grandfather suspected to be ritualist, Pa Michael Omolayo has reportedly been arrested in Akure, the Ondo state capital

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Escapes Being Lynched By Youths After Being Nabbed In Ondo Naija Loaded:
70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Escapes Being Lynched By Youths After Being Nabbed In Ondo
70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Arrested In Ondo, Escapes Being Lynched The Street Journal:
70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Arrested In Ondo, Escapes Being Lynched
70-year-old suspected ritualist escapes lynching for stealing human hair in Ondo Within Nigeria:
70-year-old suspected ritualist escapes lynching for stealing human hair in Ondo
70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Escapes Being Lynched By Youths After Being Nabbed In Ondo Tori News:
70-Year-Old Suspected Ritualist Escapes Being Lynched By Youths After Being Nabbed In Ondo


   More Picks
1 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 "My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
3 Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 Iniubong Umoren: My son should face the full wrath of the law - Uduak Akpan's father - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Navy releases list of successful candidates in its 2020 Recruitment Interview - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 “I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Mercy Johnson teaches kids family values as she celebrates husband's birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Ndigbo Community Praises Makinde for running inclusive government in Oyo - The News, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info