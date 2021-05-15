Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abia ready to reduce flooding amid FG warning of nationwide occurrence – Ikpeazu
News photo Daily Post  - Following warnings by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that flood will ravage many states of the federation in 2021, the Abia State Government has stated its preparedness to ameliorate the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abia ready to reduce flooding amid FG warning of nationwide occurrence – Ikpeazu The Dabigal Blog:
Abia ready to reduce flooding amid FG warning of nationwide occurrence – Ikpeazu
Abia Ready To Reduce Flooding Amid FG Warning Of Nationwide Occurrence – Ikpeazu Naija on Point:
Abia Ready To Reduce Flooding Amid FG Warning Of Nationwide Occurrence – Ikpeazu
Abia Ready To Reduce Flooding Amid FG Warning Of Nationwide Occurrence – Ikpeazu Newzandar News:
Abia Ready To Reduce Flooding Amid FG Warning Of Nationwide Occurrence – Ikpeazu
Gov Ikpeazu Says Abia Is Ready To Reduce Flooding Anaedo Online:
Gov Ikpeazu Says Abia Is Ready To Reduce Flooding


   More Picks
1 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 "My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Banks place limits on domiciliary accounts transfers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info