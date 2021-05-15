Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Bello can’t rule even a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju mocks Kogi gov
News photo Daily Post  - Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based right activist has mocked Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over his remark of running for the presidency.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm — Deji Adeyanju Mocks Yahaya Bello The Info Stride:
2023 Presidency: Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm — Deji Adeyanju Mocks Yahaya Bello
2023 presidency: Bello can’t rule even a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju mocks Kogi gov Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Bello can’t rule even a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju mocks Kogi gov
Yahaya Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm – Deji Adeyanju Society Gazette Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm – Deji Adeyanju
2023 presidency: Bello can’t rule even a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju mocks Kogi gov See Naija:
2023 presidency: Bello can’t rule even a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju mocks Kogi gov
2023: Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm – Deji Adeyanju Naija News:
2023: Bello Can’t Rule Even A Pig Farm – Deji Adeyanju
2023 presidency: Bello can’t even be president of a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: Bello can’t even be president of a pig farm – Deji Adeyanju


   More Picks
1 Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 “22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 "My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Banks place limits on domiciliary accounts transfers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info