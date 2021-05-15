Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram Terrorists Dare Nigerian Army, Openly Observe Eid-el-Fitr Prayer
Sahara Reporters  - The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, has released photographs of militants belonging to the sect observing Eid-el-Fitr prayers at ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

