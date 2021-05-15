Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Robert Lewandowski Equals Bundesliga Record With 40th Goal This Season
News photo Channels Television  -     Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season at Freiburg on Saturday. Lewandowski, FIFA’s best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller’s record, ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

