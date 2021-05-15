BBNaija star, Angel, raises alarm over alleged assault by bolt driver [VIDEO]

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gov Obaseki makes clarification on alleged Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
“22 In Enugu, 18 In Lagos” – Nigeria Records 49 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,661 - Online Nigeria,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
"My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile - Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Police arrest 5 suspected hoodlums over death of 2 in Osun - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Banks place limits on domiciliary accounts transfers - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
“I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa - Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago