Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you
The Eagle Online  - The popular Prophet warned that he foresees Nigeria’s economy shutting down in the next 32 weeks if the government doesn’t do the right thing, adding that it will affect the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and salaries ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s economy will shut down in 32 weeks – Primate Ayodele warns Buhari Daily Post:
Nigeria’s economy will shut down in 32 weeks – Primate Ayodele warns Buhari
Primate Ayodele: Warns Buhari reveals Nigeria’s economy will shut down in 32 weeks Daily Times:
Primate Ayodele: Warns Buhari reveals Nigeria’s economy will shut down in 32 weeks
Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you Mega News:
Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you
Salone:
Primate Ayodele Warns Buhari Reveals Nigeria’s Economy Will Shut Down in 32 Weeks
Nigeria’s Economy Will Shut Down In 32 weeks – Primate Ayodele Warns Buhari Infotrust News:
Nigeria’s Economy Will Shut Down In 32 weeks – Primate Ayodele Warns Buhari


   More Picks
1 Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Iniubong Umoren: My son should face the full wrath of the law - Uduak Akpan's father - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Navy releases list of successful candidates in its 2020 Recruitment Interview - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 Friends of UNICROSS student, Priscilla Ojong, stage protest walk; insist she is being held by unknown persons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Buhari Calls Erdogan, Seeks Stronger Ties With Turkey - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
8 Ndigbo Community Praises Makinde for running inclusive government in Oyo - The News, 19 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu charges parents to keep close tab on their children - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Israeli forces bomb AP, Al-Jazeera offices in Gaza City as crisis with Palestine escalates - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info