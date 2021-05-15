Post News
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Leicester players dance to Dr SID ft K-switch's Over the Moon after FA Cup victory
The Nation
- VIDEO: Leicester players dance to Dr SID ft K-switch's Over the Moon after FA Cup victory Source: Ayoze Perez...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
FA Cup: Leicester City Players Spotted Rocking Dr. SID Song “Over The Moon”
The Herald:
FA Cup: Leicester City Players Jam Dr Sid’s Over The Moon After Beating Chelsea (Video)
PM News:
Video: Leicester City players celebrate with Dr SID ‘Over The Moon’ song
Global Village Extra:
VIDEO: Leicester players dance to then Mo' Hits Records Crew @IamDrSID ft K-switch's Over the Moon after FA Cup victory #FACupFinal #LEICHE #CHELEI Source: Ayoze Perez
Ono Bello:
Leicester City players dancing to Dr Sid’s “Over The Moon” after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
More Picks
1
Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
"My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
3
Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
Iniubong Umoren: My son should face the full wrath of the law - Uduak Akpan's father - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Navy releases list of successful candidates in its 2020 Recruitment Interview -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
6
“I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Mercy Johnson teaches kids family values as she celebrates husband's birthday -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Ndigbo Community Praises Makinde for running inclusive government in Oyo -
The News,
13 hours ago
10
Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
