Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers
The Punch
- Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
One killed as gunmen storm Port Harcourt
The Nation:
Mystery over killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers
The Trent:
One Killed As Gunmen Shoot Sporadically In Port Harcourt
Nigerian Eye:
One killed as gunmen storm Port Harcourt —————- One person has been killed following gun attacks by unknown gunmen in Ogbunabali community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Ri... ;
See Naija:
One killed as gunmen storm Port Harcourt
Affairs TV:
Police kill four fleeing wounded gunmen in Rivers
More Picks
1
Yes, Ibrahim Babangida was my boyfriend – Nigerian actress opens up -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
"My conversion back to Christ was ordained by God" - Singer, Chidinma Ekile -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
3
Southern Governors Resolutions: Best for Nigeria – Okowa -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
Iniubong Umoren: My son should face the full wrath of the law - Uduak Akpan's father - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Navy releases list of successful candidates in its 2020 Recruitment Interview -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
6
“I’m disappointed, he should face death penalty, ”- Father of serial killer, Uduak Akpan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Mercy Johnson teaches kids family values as she celebrates husband's birthday -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
We've all failed, stop fighting only Buhari - Yahaya Bello warns Southern Govs -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Ndigbo Community Praises Makinde for running inclusive government in Oyo -
The News,
13 hours ago
10
Nigerian Army Begins Seven-Day Show-Of-Force In Imo To Nab IPOB, ESN Operatives -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...