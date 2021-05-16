Osun Govt Pledges To Extend Free Train Service To All Festive Seasons

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, made this ... Biz Watch Nigeria - Osun State Government has promised to extend the free train services it offered during the Eid-el-Fitr to all other festive seasons.The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, made this ...



News Credibility Score: 99%