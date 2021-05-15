Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Strike: We Won’t Succumb To Blackmail — Kaduna State Government - Breaking Times
The Breaking Times  - The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), has reacted to the notice of strike issued by labour unions, saying it would not succumb to blackmail. Recall that the Organised Labour had issued notice of five days warning strike beginning from May 17.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

