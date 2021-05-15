Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Malami: Pleads with Ibori to withdraw suit against UK over £4.2 million loot linked to him
Daily Times  - The Federal Government has written to the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to beg former Delta State Governor, James Ibori to withdraw his suit against the United Kingdom on the planned repatriation of about £4.2 million linked to him.

4 hours ago
