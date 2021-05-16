Post News
News at a Glance
"I haven't seen her" - Father of Cross Rivers University student says she is still missing.
Yaba Left Online
- "I haven't seen her" - Father of Cross Rivers University student says she is still missing.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Father of missing 300-level student, Priscilla Ojong cries out
Independent:
Father Of Missing UNICROS Student Cries For Help
Naija Parrot:
“I haven’t seen her” – Father of Cross Rivers University student says she is still missing.
Ono Bello:
#FindPricillaOjong! Students at University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) go on protest to find their friend Priscilla Ojong, a 300 level student who was said to have gone missing.
1st for Credible News:
Cross River University: Father of UNICROSS student reveals daughter is still missing
More Picks
1
We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won't have anything to do with them again - Sunday Igboho claims South-west governors are in support of Yoruba nation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Kaduna NLC urges workers to disregard circular against five-day warning strike -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Bauchi Government Receives Second Dose Of Vaccine -
Independent,
22 hours ago
5
BREAKING NEWS!! Leicester City Beat Chelsea To Win FA Cup (Watch Highlight) -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu charges parents to keep close tab on their children -
PM News,
23 hours ago
7
COVID-19: No new death as Nigeria records 41 new infections -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
8
Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
9
Buhari Calls Erdogan, Seeks Stronger Ties With Turkey -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
10
NAFDAC destroys unwholesome products worth 515m in Gombe -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
