Driving against traffic, major challenge on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway – FRSC The Nation - Agency Reporter The Itori Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has identified driving against traffic as a major challenge confronting its personnel on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. The Itori Unit Commander, Mr Shamaki Yerima, made ...



News Credibility Score: 99%