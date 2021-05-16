Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army
News photo Daily Post  - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed that the efforts by the Nigerian Army to stop the agitation for Biafra Nation would remain unfruitful.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Your Siege Won’t Make Us Back Down – Kanu Tells Nigerian Army City Mirror News:
Your Siege Won’t Make Us Back Down – Kanu Tells Nigerian Army
Osmek News:
IPOB: Millenary siege in South East won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army
Biafra: Your siege must stop or we stop it – Kanu tells Nigerian Army Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Your siege must stop or we stop it – Kanu tells Nigerian Army
Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Army Over Siege In South East Anaedo Online:
Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Army Over Siege In South East
You Can’t Stop Biafra – IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Army Naija News:
You Can’t Stop Biafra – IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Army


   More Picks
1 We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won't have anything to do with them again - Sunday Igboho claims South-west governors are in support of Yoruba nation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna NLC urges workers to disregard circular against five-day warning strike - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Bauchi Government Receives Second Dose Of Vaccine - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 BREAKING NEWS!! Leicester City Beat Chelsea To Win FA Cup (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu charges parents to keep close tab on their children - PM News, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: No new death as Nigeria records 41 new infections - The Cable, 10 hours ago
8 Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari Calls Erdogan, Seeks Stronger Ties With Turkey - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 NAFDAC destroys unwholesome products worth 515m in Gombe - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info