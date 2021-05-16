Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won't have anything to do with them again - Sunday Igboho claims South-west governors are in support of Yoruba nation
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has claimed that South West governors and Monarchs are in support of efforts to get an independent Yoruba nation.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

There won’t be elections in south-west until The Cable:
There won’t be elections in south-west until 'Yoruba nation' is achieved, says Igboho
There Won’t Be Elections In South-West Until ‘Yoruba Nation’ Is Achieved, Says Igboho Information Nigeria:
There Won’t Be Elections In South-West Until ‘Yoruba Nation’ Is Achieved, Says Igboho
"We are no longer part of Nigeria" - Sunday Igboho Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
"We are no longer part of Nigeria" - Sunday Igboho
We Won’t Have Anything To Do With Nigeria Again - Sunday Igboho Claims South-west Governors Are In Support Of Yoruba Nation Inside Business Nigeria:
We Won’t Have Anything To Do With Nigeria Again - Sunday Igboho Claims South-west Governors Are In Support Of Yoruba Nation
South-west governors are with us on ‘Yoruba nation’, says Sunday Igboho Nigerian Eye:
South-west governors are with us on ‘Yoruba nation’, says Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho Reveals Why South-West Govs Can’t Openly Support Yoruba Nation KOKO TV Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho Reveals Why South-West Govs Can’t Openly Support Yoruba Nation
‘We Are No Longer Part Of Nigeria’ – Sunday Igboho Benco News:
‘We Are No Longer Part Of Nigeria’ – Sunday Igboho
There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023 — Sunday Igboho Online Nigeria:
There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023 — Sunday Igboho
Oduduwa: All S/West Governors In Support Of Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho Naija News:
Oduduwa: All S/West Governors In Support Of Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho Reveals South West Governors Supports Oduduwa Republic Agitation Anaedo Online:
Sunday Igboho Reveals South West Governors Supports Oduduwa Republic Agitation
No Election in South-west, If NPO Reports:
No Election in South-west, If 'Yoruba Nation' is Not Achieved, Sunday Igboho Declares
No election will hold in Yorubaland in 2023 — Sunday Igboho declares Star News:
No election will hold in Yorubaland in 2023 — Sunday Igboho declares
There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023 - Sunday Igboho Blows Hot Tori News:
There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023 - Sunday Igboho Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won't have anything to do with them again - Sunday Igboho claims South-west governors are in support of Yoruba nation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna NLC urges workers to disregard circular against five-day warning strike - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Bauchi Government Receives Second Dose Of Vaccine - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 BREAKING NEWS!! Leicester City Beat Chelsea To Win FA Cup (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu charges parents to keep close tab on their children - PM News, 23 hours ago
7 COVID-19: No new death as Nigeria records 41 new infections - The Cable, 10 hours ago
8 Primate Ayodele to Buhari: Economy, Nigeria will collapse, disintegrate under you - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari Calls Erdogan, Seeks Stronger Ties With Turkey - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 NAFDAC destroys unwholesome products worth 515m in Gombe - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info