"Not all Nollywood movies deserves to be aired in cinemas" - Actress Bimbo Ademoye calls out greedy filmmakers
Gist Reel  - Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has bravely called out Nigerian filmmakers for their continuous pushing of substandard films to the cinemas.

3 hours ago
