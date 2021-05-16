Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes
News photo The Guardian  - The Ekiti State Government on Sunday said it intends to produce of over one million metrics tonnes of rice within the next couple of years.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes Daily Times:
Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes
Ekiti Govt to embark on rice pyramid project, targets 1m tonnes Peoples Daily:
Ekiti Govt to embark on rice pyramid project, targets 1m tonnes
Ekiti Govt. To Embark On Rice Pyramid Project, Targets One Million Tonnes Independent:
Ekiti Govt. To Embark On Rice Pyramid Project, Targets One Million Tonnes
Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes The Herald:
Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes
Ekiti Government To Embark On Rice Pyramid Project, Targets One Million Tonnes The Street Journal:
Ekiti Government To Embark On Rice Pyramid Project, Targets One Million Tonnes
Ekiti to embark on rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes The Eagle Online:
Ekiti to embark on rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes
Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes The News Guru:
Ekiti Govt. to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes
Ekiti to embark on Rice pyramid project PM News:
Ekiti to embark on Rice pyramid project
Ekiti to embark on Rice pyramid project See Naija:
Ekiti to embark on Rice pyramid project


   More Picks
1 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
2 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
5 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 20 hours ago
10 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info