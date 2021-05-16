Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido's Jeep inspired me to do music - Nigerian artiste Oxlade
News photo Legit  - Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has taken to social media to open up about how super talented singer, Davido, inspired him to go into music. Read more on the story.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Davido’s Jeep inspired me to do music” – Singer, Oxlade reveals Yaba Left Online:
“Davido’s Jeep inspired me to do music” – Singer, Oxlade reveals
Say What Oxlade Reveals What Inspired His Music Career KOKO TV Nigeria:
Say What Oxlade Reveals What Inspired His Music Career
Singer Oxlade reveals what inspired his music career. Instablog 9ja:
Singer Oxlade reveals what inspired his music career.
Singer, Oxlade reveals what inspired his musical career Gist Reel:
Singer, Oxlade reveals what inspired his musical career
‘Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Do Music’ – Singer, Oxlade Reveals Newzandar News:
‘Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Do Music’ – Singer, Oxlade Reveals
Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Pursue Music – Rising Act, Oxlade GQ Buzz:
Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Pursue Music – Rising Act, Oxlade
“Davido’s Jeep inspired me to do music” – Singer, Oxlade reveals Naija Parrot:
“Davido’s Jeep inspired me to do music” – Singer, Oxlade reveals
‘Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Do Music’ – Singer, Oxlade Reveals Naija on Point:
‘Davido’s Jeep Inspired Me To Do Music’ – Singer, Oxlade Reveals
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Davido's Jeep made me go into music' - Singer, Oxlade confesses - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
2 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
3 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
4 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
6 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Osinbajo offers scholarship to gifted physically challenged artist - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 1 day ago
9 Gunmen burn Nsukwa police headquarters in Delta, kill officers - Daily Post, 1 day ago
10 Lottery Commission to Introduce General Monitoring System, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info