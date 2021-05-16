Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa APC united, strong under Sylva’s leadership, says Yakiah, state party chieftain
Vanguard News  - By Emem Idio – Yenagoa AGAINST the backdrop of the emergence of a faction within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, a party stalwart, Chief Izzi Yakiah, has maintained that the party is still united and strong under the Minister of ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Crisis In Bayelsa APC – Party Chieftain Independent:
No Crisis In Bayelsa APC – Party Chieftain
No crisis in Bayelsa APC – Party chieftain The News:
No crisis in Bayelsa APC – Party chieftain
APC Chieftain Commends Sylva For Drawing Progress To Bayelsa The Will:
APC Chieftain Commends Sylva For Drawing Progress To Bayelsa
No Crisis In Bayelsa APC — Party Chieftain The Street Journal:
No Crisis In Bayelsa APC — Party Chieftain


   More Picks
1 Buhari to meet Macron over security matters in Paris, attends African Finance Summit from today - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
2 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 8 hours ago
3 Osinbajo offers scholarship to gifted physically challenged artist - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
4 Polaris Bank set to Boost Nigerian’s Digital Banking Ecosystem, Unveils a New Digital Bank - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 North Korea pulls out of World Cup qualifiers -- after Olympics withdrawal - The Cable, 14 hours ago
6 Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
9 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 5 hours ago
10 “This Fight Is 100%” – Tyson Fury Announces Anthony Joshua Fight Is Confirmed For August 14 In Saudi Arabia - KOKO TV Nigeria, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info