Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected Herdsmen Kill Catechist, Two Others in Nasarawa Village
This Day  - By Igbawase Ukumba Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Saturday killed Mr. Sydney Shirsha, the Catechist of St. Mathew’s Catholic Parish, Obi in Nasarawa State. Catechist Sh…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Again suspected gunmen kill catechist, two others in Nasarawa – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Insecurity: Again suspected gunmen kill catechist, two others in Nasarawa – The Sun Nigeria
Fulani Herdsmen Kill Catechist, Two Others In Nasarawa News Break:
Fulani Herdsmen Kill Catechist, Two Others In Nasarawa
Catechist And Two Others Killed As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Village (Graphic Photos) Fresh Reporters:
Catechist And Two Others Killed As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Village (Graphic Photos)
Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill catechist, two others in Nasarawa Within Nigeria:
Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill catechist, two others in Nasarawa


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
4 Polaris Bank set to Boost Nigerian’s Digital Banking Ecosystem, Unveils a New Digital Bank - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Why kidnappers are yet to release Greenfield University students - Gumi - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 15 hours ago
7 Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's supporters club hails Ndidi, Iheanacho over FA Cup glory - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 ''All you see is shopping malls, event centers and hotels located in the villages of the former service Chiefs''- Senator Shehu Sani - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info