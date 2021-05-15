Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Four killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue community
Nigerian Tribune
- Four killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue community
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Three Brothers, One Other Killed By Suspected Herdsmen In Benue
Channels Television:
10 Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Taraba Communities
The Sun:
Four killed as suspected herdsmen invade Benue community – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Six killed as herdsmen attack Taraba communities
More Picks
1
Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Buhari to meet Macron over security matters in Paris, attends African Finance Summit from today -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
3
FG reiterates commitment to restore mangrove in Ogoniland -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu and Other Industry Leaders To Speak At The launch of NGX’s The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign -
Investor King,
24 hours ago
5
"My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
7
Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns -
Signal,
5 hours ago
9
Motorists throng fuel stations in Kaduna as NUPENG joins warning strike -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
10
"You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...