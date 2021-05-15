Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jonathan: As president, I decided never to use my position to punish people
The Cable  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he made a decision while in office to never use his position to punish people.

41 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

