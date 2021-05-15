Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen attack Benue monarch
The Nation  - Gunmen have attacked the palace of Kindred head of Jor Fada, Chief Terhile Atser, in Gboko.They destroyed property worth millions...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen attack monarch The Sun:
Gunmen attack monarch's palace in Benue – The Sun Nigeria
Gunmen Attack Benue Monarch Independent:
Gunmen Attack Benue Monarch
Unknown Gunmen Attack Benue Monarch Global Village Extra:
Unknown Gunmen Attack Benue Monarch


   More Picks
1 Police confirm killing of four gunmen, nurse in Rivers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Buhari to meet Macron over security matters in Paris, attends African Finance Summit from today - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 FG reiterates commitment to restore mangrove in Ogoniland - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu and Other Industry Leaders To Speak At The launch of NGX’s The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign - Investor King, 24 hours ago
5 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
7 Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 5 hours ago
9 Motorists throng fuel stations in Kaduna as NUPENG joins warning strike - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
10 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info