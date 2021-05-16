Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Jonathan Urges Leaders Not To Use Their Position To Oppress People
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Jonathan to leaders, don’t use your position to punish people
The Street Journal:
Jonathan To Leaders, Don’t Use Your Position To Punish People
Champion Newspapers:
Jonathan to leaders: Don’t use your position to punish people
City Voice:
I didn’t use my position as president to persecute people – Jonathan
Eco City Reporters:
Don’t use your positoon to punish people: Jonathan tells Leaders
