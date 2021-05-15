Beautiful Actress, Ivie Okujaiye Egboh, Releases New Stunning Photos As She Turns 35 Gist 36 - Nigerian actress, Ivie Okujaiye Egboh, is a very happy woman today as she turns a year older. The actress turned 35 years old today May 16 and decided it celebrate by sharing some new photos of herself on her Instagram page to mark the day.



News Credibility Score: 70%