Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano State orders schools resumption
The News Guru  - Kano State government directed on Sunday that pupils and students should return to school on Monday, May 17 since the Eid el-Fitri holiday is over.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano State orders schools resumption Vanguard News:
Kano State orders schools resumption
Kano State Orders Schools Resumption The Street Journal:
Kano State Orders Schools Resumption
Kano State orders schools resumption News Diary Online:
Kano State orders schools resumption
Kano State orders schools resumption Prompt News:
Kano State orders schools resumption
Kano orders schools resumption The Eagle Online:
Kano orders schools resumption


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info