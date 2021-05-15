President Buhari Is A Clueless Figurehead In Power—Bauchi Miyetti Allah









The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged its members in the Southern states to vacate the region and described President Muhammadu Buhari as a clueless figurehead.

