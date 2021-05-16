Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Rome title and lay down Roland Garros marker
News photo The Guardian  - Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday and set down a key marker two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Rome title The Punch:
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Rome title
Nadal wins 10th title at Rome Masters 1000 tournament Premium Times:
Nadal wins 10th title at Rome Masters 1000 tournament
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title Ripples Nigeria:
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title
Nadal overcomes Djokovic to win 10th Masters title in Rome Prompt News:
Nadal overcomes Djokovic to win 10th Masters title in Rome
Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 10th Rome Title And Lay Down Roland Garros Marker The Street Journal:
Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 10th Rome Title And Lay Down Roland Garros Marker


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info