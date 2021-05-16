Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army launches artillery bombardments of Boko Haram fighters in Konduga axis
Daily Nigerian  - Following credible intelligence, the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai have bombarded a mass gathering of Boko Haram fighters at Dawuri village in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists were ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Army launches artillery bombardments of Boko Haram fighters in Konduga axis News Diary Online:
Nigerian Army launches artillery bombardments of Boko Haram fighters in Konduga axis
Nigerian Army Launches Artillery Bombardments of Boko Haram Fighters in Konduga Axis Prompt News:
Nigerian Army Launches Artillery Bombardments of Boko Haram Fighters in Konduga Axis
Nigerian military launches artillery bombardments on Boko Haram fighters in Konduga axis Sundiata Post:
Nigerian military launches artillery bombardments on Boko Haram fighters in Konduga axis


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Buhari to meet Macron over security matters in Paris, attends African Finance Summit from today - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Osinbajo offers scholarship to gifted physically challenged artist - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
4 Polaris Bank set to Boost Nigerian’s Digital Banking Ecosystem, Unveils a New Digital Bank - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
8 Why kidnappers are yet to release Greenfield University students - Gumi - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
9 Beautiful Actress, Ivie Okujaiye Egboh, Releases New Stunning Photos As She Turns 35 - Gist 36, 7 hours ago
10 So far, no Nigerian has been affected in the Gaza crisis - Abike Dabiri-Erewa says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info