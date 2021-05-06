Sunday Igboho’s boys clash with DSS operatives in Ataoja’s palace The Nation - By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo There was tension in the premises of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun on Saturday when supporters of a Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho clashed with operatives of the Department of State Service ( ...



News Credibility Score: 99%