Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


40 terrorists dead as Army bombs Boko Haram meeting
Daily Post  - The Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai bombarded an assembly of Boko Haram members Dawuri village at the weekend. The attack of the location, within the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, followed intelligence.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

40 terrorists dead as Army bombs Boko Haram meeting The Dabigal Blog:
40 terrorists dead as Army bombs Boko Haram meeting
Over 40 Terrorists Dead As Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting KOKO TV Nigeria:
Over 40 Terrorists Dead As Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting
Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting In Borno, Kill Over 40 Terrorists Naija News:
Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting In Borno, Kill Over 40 Terrorists
Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting, Killed At Least 40 Terrorists Fresh Reporters:
Army Bombs Boko Haram Meeting, Killed At Least 40 Terrorists


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info