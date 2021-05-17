Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIMET: Nigeria to experience cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday
The Cable  - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says states across the country will experience different degrees of cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.Advertisement According to the agency’s weather outlook released on

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NiMet Forecasts Cloudiness, Thunderstorms From Monday to Wednesday Biz Watch Nigeria:
NiMet Forecasts Cloudiness, Thunderstorms From Monday to Wednesday
NiMet predicts 3 days of cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday News Diary Online:
NiMet predicts 3 days of cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday
NiMet predicts three days of cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday EnviroNews Nigeria:
NiMet predicts three days of cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday
Nigeria to experience cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, says NIMET Within Nigeria:
Nigeria to experience cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, says NIMET


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
4 “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 3 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 18 hours ago
10 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info