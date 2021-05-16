Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory
Sahara Reporters  - Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has criticised Super Eagles players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for displaying the Nigerian flag after their FA Cup victory in England, United Kingdom.
Both Iheanacho and Ndidi ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nnamdi Kanu blast Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag Daily Times:
Nnamdi Kanu blast Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory Diamond Celebrities:
Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Cup Victory
FA Cup Victory: Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag Naija News:
FA Cup Victory: Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag
Nnamdi Kanu Condemns Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Victory Global Village Extra:
Nnamdi Kanu Condemns Iheneacho, Ndidi For Displaying Nigerian Flag After FA Victory
Nnamdi Kanu blast Iheneacho, Ndidi for displaying Nigerian Flag Effiezy:
Nnamdi Kanu blast Iheneacho, Ndidi for displaying Nigerian Flag


   More Picks
1 “Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
2 Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Police Confirm 3 Dead In Anambra Inter-Communal Clash - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
5 Governors Forum Best Platform To Discuss Issues Affecting Nigeria, Says Jonathan - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 Ekiti Government to embark on Rice pyramid project, targets one million tonnes - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 20 hours ago
10 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info