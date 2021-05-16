Post News
Naija Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I didn’t disobey court on INTELS – Suspended NPA boss
The Punch
- I didn’t disobey court on INTELS – Suspended NPA boss
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Hadiza Bala Usman: I didn't disobey court order on Intels
Independent:
I Didn’t Disobey Court Order, Says Hadiza Bala Usman
News Diary Online:
INTELS, NPA and I, By Hadiza Bala Usman
Prompt News:
The truth of the INTELS story – Hadiza Bala Usman
The Nigeria Lawyer:
I Didn’t Disobey Court On INTELS, Says Bala-Usman
The Eagle Online:
We breached no laws in our relationship with INTELS – Suspended NPA boss Usman
More Picks
1
"My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
"You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
3
Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike -
Premium Times,
14 hours ago
4
“If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here”- Bishop Oyedepo -
Oyo Gist,
2 hours ago
5
Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases -
Julia Blaise Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains freedom in Ondo -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
7
Asisat Oshoala becomes first African woman to win Champions League as Barcelona thrash Chelsea 4-0 in final (Photos) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
8
“Jamil follow you wife” - Davido endorses Tiwa Savage son as his Daughter Imade’s future husband (Video) -
Gist Reel,
3 hours ago
9
2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns -
Signal,
18 hours ago
10
Workers’ Sack: NLC To Shut Down Kaduna On Monday -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
