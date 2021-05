Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 figures with 7 new cases Julia Blaise Blog - Nigeria has recorded all time lowest daily Coronavirus figures, with 7 new cases.The new cases include, Niger-5 and Rivers-2.As at 16th of May 2021, Nigeria has confirmed 165,709 cases of Coronavirus, 156,413 discharged patients and 2,066 deaths.



News Credibility Score: 99%