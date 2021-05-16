Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Microsoft investigated Bill Gates before he left board over relationship with female staff
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Recall that Bill Gates and Melinda Gates some weeks back decided to end their 27 years marriage.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Bill Gates Left Microsoft Board Amid Investigation Into Affair With Employee The Herald:
Bill Gates Left Microsoft Board Amid Investigation Into Affair With Employee
Bill Gates had side chick in Microsoft, she made him quit board PM News:
Bill Gates had side chick in Microsoft, she made him quit board
Bill Gates had side chick in Microsoft, she made him quit board See Naija:
Bill Gates had side chick in Microsoft, she made him quit board
How Bill Gates The New Diplomat:
How Bill Gates' 'Lengthy Affair' With Microsoft Employee Caused Split With Wife


   More Picks
1 "My lower body was detached from the upper body" - Nigerian woman marks 15 years since she survived ghastly motor accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 "You're making this country unbearable to live in" - Yemi Alade tackles CBN over Dollar regulation - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
3 Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
4 Polaris Bank set to Boost Nigerian’s Digital Banking Ecosystem, Unveils a New Digital Bank - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Why kidnappers are yet to release Greenfield University students - Gumi - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 2023: Group Launches #BringBackGEJ Project, Pledges to Fund Campaigns - Signal, 15 hours ago
7 Ogun: Armed robbers engage police in gun battle, kill guard, snatch vehicles - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Your siege won’t make us back down – Kanu tells Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's supporters club hails Ndidi, Iheanacho over FA Cup glory - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 ''All you see is shopping malls, event centers and hotels located in the villages of the former service Chiefs''- Senator Shehu Sani - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info